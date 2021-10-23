CD Projekt buys The Flame in the Flood developer The Molasses Flood

CD Projekt has bought The Flame in the Flood developer The Molasses Flood for an undisclosed fee.

In a note to press, CD Projekt said The Molasses Flood will keep its current identity and will not be merged with existing teams.

It will, however, work "in close cooperation" with CD Projekt Red, the developer of The Witcher series of games and Cyberpunk 2077, on "its own ambitious project which is based on one of CD Projekt's IPs". So, a Witcher or Cyberpunk game then.

Details about the project will be announced in the future, CD Projekt said.

The Molasses Flood was founded in Boston in 2014 by people who used to work on Bioshock, Halo, Guitar Hero and Rock Band. It's best-known for 2016 rogue-like river survival game The Flame in the Flood. It released village building adventure Drake Hollow last year.

"From the inception of The Molasses Flood, it was our goal to create games that touch and inspire people," Forrest Dowling, The Molasses Flood studio head commented.

"When CD Projekt approached us about the possibility of working together, we saw an incredible opportunity to reach a much wider audience through a collaboration with a company we love, creating games in worlds we love. We could not be more excited to continue our mission with the support of CD Projekt and their incredibly talented team."

The announcement of the acquisition of The Molasses Flood follows the news of a delay to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S version of Cyberpunk 2077 to the first quarter of 2022, and a delay to The Witcher 3's PS5 and Xbox Series X and S version to the second quarter of next year.

Earlier this year, CD Projekt Red announced a change to how it operates to develop multiple AAA games and expansions in parallel, and vowed to only begin promoting its creations much closer to release after the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk.