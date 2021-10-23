CD Projekt buys The Flame in the Flood developer The Molasses Flood

Working on a new game based on either The Witcher or Cyberpunk.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 23 October 2021

CD Projekt has bought The Flame in the Flood developer The Molasses Flood for an undisclosed fee.

In a note to press, CD Projekt said The Molasses Flood will keep its current identity and will not be merged with existing teams.

It will, however, work "in close cooperation" with CD Projekt Red, the developer of The Witcher series of games and Cyberpunk 2077, on "its own ambitious project which is based on one of CD Projekt's IPs". So, a Witcher or Cyberpunk game then.

Details about the project will be announced in the future, CD Projekt said.

The Molasses Flood was founded in Boston in 2014 by people who used to work on Bioshock, Halo, Guitar Hero and Rock Band. It's best-known for 2016 rogue-like river survival game The Flame in the Flood. It released village building adventure Drake Hollow last year.

"From the inception of The Molasses Flood, it was our goal to create games that touch and inspire people," Forrest Dowling, The Molasses Flood studio head commented.

"When CD Projekt approached us about the possibility of working together, we saw an incredible opportunity to reach a much wider audience through a collaboration with a company we love, creating games in worlds we love. We could not be more excited to continue our mission with the support of CD Projekt and their incredibly talented team."

The announcement of the acquisition of The Molasses Flood follows the news of a delay to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S version of Cyberpunk 2077 to the first quarter of 2022, and a delay to The Witcher 3's PS5 and Xbox Series X and S version to the second quarter of next year.

Earlier this year, CD Projekt Red announced a change to how it operates to develop multiple AAA games and expansions in parallel, and vowed to only begin promoting its creations much closer to release after the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

Games in this article

Cyberpunk 2077

Drake Hollow

The Flame in the Flood

The Witcher 3: Complete Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

King games portal which birthed Candy Crush to close after 18 years

After lengthy investigation by Paypal finally concludes.

7

Next Sony State of Play on 27th October

Focusing on third-party releases.

12

Sony granted patent which lets spectators pay to remove players from games

Stream viewers can vote to “bench” players.

79

Xbox Game Pass subscriber numbers grow but miss goal

Figure study.

187

Twitch "do not ban" list used to protect prominent streamers

Though five years old, the data sheds light on streamer favouritism.

25

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

79

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store