Switch Advance Wars remake delayed into 2022

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp on Switch has been delayed until spring 2022.

The game was originally intended to release on 3rd December, but Nintendo announced the news saying "the game just needs a little more time for fine tuning".

"You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience."

Andy is the lead character in this remake combining the two beloved GBA strategy titles. The original Advance Wars released back in 2001 and was developed by Intelligent Systems.

Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dSi8VSsxTH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Like the Fire Emblem series, battles are turn-based but feature modern warfare elements like tanks, guns and aircraft with a cute cartoon aesthetic.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp was announced for the Switch at Nintendo's E3 Direct earlier this year. News of this delay means there's one less big Nintendo release in what's looking like a quiet Christmas.