Switch Advance Wars remake delayed into 2022

Re-boot next spring.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 22 October 2021

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp on Switch has been delayed until spring 2022.

The game was originally intended to release on 3rd December, but Nintendo announced the news saying "the game just needs a little more time for fine tuning".

"You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience."

Andy is the lead character in this remake combining the two beloved GBA strategy titles. The original Advance Wars released back in 2001 and was developed by Intelligent Systems.

Like the Fire Emblem series, battles are turn-based but feature modern warfare elements like tanks, guns and aircraft with a cute cartoon aesthetic.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp was announced for the Switch at Nintendo's E3 Direct earlier this year. News of this delay means there's one less big Nintendo release in what's looking like a quiet Christmas.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Among Us hits PlayStation and Xbox in December

Emergency meeting.

22

New mobile game in collaboration with WHO raises COVID-19 vaccine awareness

"I am the Shield."

5

Paradox grand strategy Europa Universalis 4 is currently free on the Epic Games Store

PC Building Simulator up next.

I'm getting an XCOM vibe from Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters gameplay

Stop the rot.

18

Toy Soldiers HD deploys October date

General release.

7

You may also enjoy...

Here's a full Age of Empires 4 multiplayer match

Village people.

8

Firaxis reveals Marvel's Midnight Suns, a "tactical RPG" that's less XCOM than you might think

Wolverine! Blade! Ghost Rider! The Hunter?

17

I'm getting an XCOM vibe from Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters gameplay

Stop the rot.

18

Dark fantasy King Arthur XCOM-alike reaches Kickstarter goal

Kay.

Feature | The best 20 Switch games you can play right now

From Astral Chain to Zelda.

226

Supporters only

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

36

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store