Overwatch's McCree will be renamed Cole Cassidy next week

Amid fallout from Activision Blizzard lawsuit.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 22 October 2021

Overwatch's fan-favourite cowboy character Jesse McCree finally has a new name after Activision Blizzard committed to changing it in the wake of California's ongoing lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a "frat boy" culture at the company. Henceforth, Jesse McCree will be known as Cole Cassidy.

McCree is just one of many characters across Blizzard's portfolio to have taken his name from a developer at the company. However, back in August, Blizzard announced it would be renaming the cowboy after the real-life Jesse McCree, who had been named in several accounts of the studio's toxic work culture, was confirmed to have departed the company amid the fallout from the lawsuit - although no reason for his exit was given.

Two months on, the official Overwatch Twitter feed has now revealed Cole Cassidy to be the new name for the sharp shooter formerly known as Jesse McCree, with the change set to occur in an update next Tuesday, 26th October.

1
Cole Cassidy rides into town on 26th October.

"The first thing a renegade loses is their name, and this one gave up his long ago," Blizzard writes in the blurb accompanying the news. "Running from his past meant running from himself, and each passing year only widened the divide between who he had been and what he had become. But in every cowboy's life, there comes a time when he has to stop and make a stand."

"To make this new Overwatch better - to make things right - he had to be honest with his team and himself," Blizzard continues. "The cowboy he was rode into the sunset, and Cole Cassidy face the world at dawn".

Cassidy isn't the only Blizzard character to be renamed in light of the ongoing California lawsuit, of course. Blizzard previously confirmed it would be removing references to other former Blizzard employees from its titles, including nods to former Diablo 4 game director Luis Barriga and former World of Warcraft designer Jonathan LeCraft.

World of Warcraft fans recently also launched a protest demanding the removal of a quest-giver in Stormwind City named Field Marshal Afrasiabi - named after former senior creative director of World of Warcraft Alex Afrasiabi, who was fired from Blizzard in 2020 "for his misconduct in his treatment of other employees" following an internal investigation.

In a statement provided to The Washington Post this August, Blizzard pledged that, "Going forward, in-game characters will no longer be named after real employees and we will be more thoughtful and discerning about adding real world references in future Overwatch content."

"This will help reinforce that we're building a fictional universe that is unmistakably different from the real world and better illustrates that the creation of Overwatch is truly a team effort," it continued. "Work on these updates is underway, and they are just a part of our ongoing commitment to honest reflection and making whatever changes are necessary to build a future worth fighting for. We know that actions speak louder than words, and we hope to show you our commitment to making Overwatch a better experience in-game and continue to make our team the best it can be."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (6)

More about Overwatch

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

First look at visual upgrade in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition trailer

Release date 11th November.

89

Here's a look at the new Saints Row's opening story missions

Boss fight.

13

Grand Theft Auto Online's Halloween event adds serial killers and phantom cars

Spookier than a lawsuit from Take-Two.

1

Apex Legends' next hero is Titanfall 2's formidable simulacrum Ash

Full Season 11 reveal trailer coming this Thursday.

12

Dying Light isn't available on Switch's eShop in the UK because it's banned in Germany

Techland working to resolve the issue.

42

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Feature | Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode has the potential to be something truly special

Finish the flight.

87

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

77

Feature | Halo Infinite multiplayer feels great - but there's a question mark over battle pass progression

Shields up.

32

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

79

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Comments (6)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store