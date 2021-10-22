Next Sony State of Play on 27th October

Focusing on third-party releases.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 22 October 2021

Sony has announced another State of Play for Wednesday 27th October.

Tune in on YouTube and Twitch at 10PM UK time.

The show will focus on "announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4", so don't expect any Horizon or God of War.

The State of Play will last around 20 minutes and include "new looks at previously announced games, plus a few reveals from our partners around the world".

A PlayStation Blog warns any content creators that copyrighted music may be included, which should be removed from any future videos.

