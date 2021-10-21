Smash Bros. Ultimate's Sora DLC was tough to make happen

Second Fighter Pass originally had just five characters.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 21 October 2021

The addition of Kingdom Hearts' Sora to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the game's final DLC character was a complicated process, creator Masahiro Sakurai has revealed.

Writing in his latest Famitsu column, Sakurai initially thought the rights issues to include Sora in Smash would be too insurmountable to sort out (thanks, PushDustIn).

Because of this uncertainty, early plans for Smash Bros.' second Fighter Pass were for it to contain just just five extra fighters. Sora eventually joined as a sixth.

But Sakurai and his team persevered, since Sora had topped the series' fan vote for future DLC characters. Sakurai and a Disney representative met at an award venue, and the ice was broken. Still there was work to be done, including deciding on a look for Sora which satisfied all parties. (And notably, there's no classic Disney characters at all.)

"Sora was supervised by Disney and Square Enix," Sakurai wrote, translated by PushDustIn. "This meant there were a lot of high hurdles to his inclusion and many guidelines to follow.

"That meeting alone wouldn't be able to get Sora into Smash Bros. The higher-ups could feel differently and talks could fall apart. After long and careful discussions with Square, Nintendo and Disney, the okay was finally given. Fighter Pass 2(FP2) has six Fighters."

Sora joined Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this week, and is now available to play. As the game's last new character, development on the game will now wind down after a mammoth production schedule and three years of work on its post-launch support.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Super Smash Bros.

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Upcoming Guilty Gear Strive update promises to reduce the annoyingly-long login time

Valuable input.

4

Sora from Kingdom Hearts is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's final character

Doom Slayer costume also makes final cut.

56

Watch the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal here

Live at 3pm UK.

34

The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character will be announced tomorrow

UPDATE: At 3pm UK time.

45

Mick McGinty, the man behind so much iconic 90s video game art, has passed away

From Street Fighter 2 to Streets of Rage and so much more besides.

32

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown review - imperfect version of an all-time great

Lion's share.

67

Review | Save your £16 - the Mortal Kombat movie is boring

Finish bin.

117

Feature | On the trail of the odd one out in the Virtua Fighter series

Virtua Fighter 3 and me.

112

Feature | The fighting game community should do more to combat its sexual harassment problem

What next after the FGC's Me Too?

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tier List: All fighters ranked plus the best melee, sword and ranged fighters explained

Where does Kazuya debut in our updated Super Smash Bros Ultimate tier list?

11

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store