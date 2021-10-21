Life is Strange: True Colors launches for Switch in December

Alex it's this year.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 21 October 2021

The Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors will arrive in "early December", publisher Square Enix has said.

This version was originally set to arrive last month alongside the game's other console and PC editions, but was pushed back at the end of August.

The Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, which includes the original game and Before the Storm, was also delayed for all platforms including Switch to "early 2022".

Square Enix announced the Switch version's new date via Twitter, in a post which also includes a look at protagonist Alex Chen in this new build of the game:

I called the game "a beautiful return to small-town mystery and young adult drama" in Eurogamer's Life is Strange: True Colors review. "Beautiful and brilliant, if a little safe, Deck Nine's new Life is Strange story stands alongside the series' best."

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

