Life is Strange: True Colors launches for Switch in December

The Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors will arrive in "early December", publisher Square Enix has said.

This version was originally set to arrive last month alongside the game's other console and PC editions, but was pushed back at the end of August.

The Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, which includes the original game and Before the Storm, was also delayed for all platforms including Switch to "early 2022".

Square Enix announced the Switch version's new date via Twitter, in a post which also includes a look at protagonist Alex Chen in this new build of the game:

An update for #NintendoSwitch players! We're happy to announce that the digital edition of #LifeisStrange #TrueColors will release in early December. Keep your eyes peeled for the exact release date in the coming weeks - we'll announce it when we open the digital pre-orders. pic.twitter.com/fRd1mR00g7 — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) October 20, 2021

I called the game "a beautiful return to small-town mystery and young adult drama" in Eurogamer's Life is Strange: True Colors review. "Beautiful and brilliant, if a little safe, Deck Nine's new Life is Strange story stands alongside the series' best."