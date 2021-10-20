Surprise! Lego Star Wars: Castaways launches exclusively on Apple Arcade in November

There's a new Lego Star Wars game coming out next month.

Lego Star Wars: Castaways is described as an "online social, action-adventure" game in which you get to build and customise your own in-game Lego minifigure character. It launches exclusively on the Apple Arcade subscription service on 19th November.

Here's the official blurb:

"A new tropical destination filled with adventure awaits you and your friends in Lego Star Wars: Castaways. For the first time, players can customise their character with hundreds of Lego Star Wars pieces and discover a hidden planet, in the latest online multiplayer Lego Star Wars game.

"After crash landing on a mysterious planet in the middle of a maelstrom, players find they aren't alone in their new home. Introduce yourself to brand-new characters and meet-up with other players in a thriving social hub of activity as you play and compete in a variety of games.

"Between racing Microfighters, acquiring gear and customisation options, challenging your friends to battle in the Hippodrome, uncover the mystery of the corruption together and experience simulations spanning the entire Star Wars galaxy.

"Fight Tusken Raiders and see Jabba's Palace on Tatooine; battle stormtroopers on Endor and navigate through the Death Star in simulations recorded at the Observatory. Build a team or play solo as you work to save these historical recordings and keep them safe from the growing corruption that's altering these historical moments."

Lego Star Wars: Castaways is the work of Asphalt developer Gameloft, and it's playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Screenshots are below:

The announcement of Lego Star Wars: Castaways follows the news of Lego Star Wars Battles coming to Apple Arcade. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is due out on PC and consoles spring 2022. The latest trailer for that is below: