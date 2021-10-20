Streamer Valkyrae faces backlash for new gamer skincare range

Protecting your skin from blue light pollution.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 20 October 2021

Streamer Valkyrae is facing a backlash after launching a gamer skincare range that's been called a scam.

The popular streamer's RFLCT skincare range launched on the 19th October and is designed to protect users from "blue light pollution", emitted from digital screens.

However, she's been criticised for helping to develop such a product when some research around blue light pollution has proven it has a negligible effect on skin.

Dr. Ludger Kolbe, Chief Scientist Photobiology at The Beiersdorf research team, ran a study which concluded that "the amount of artificial blue light emitted during conventional use of electronic devices is nowhere near enough to trigger harmful skin effects" and that "compared to the emissions of the sun's natural blue light, those of artificial blue light are virtually undetectable."

The RFLCT range includes a Screen Shield Defense Face Moisturiser and a Lip Guard Moisture Balm, and contains the company's "Blue Light Prevention Factor" custom ingredients "to boost your skin's defense against blue light". The BLPF is "packed with vitamins and polyphenols" to combat "cell damage caused by blue light and other free radicals".

"It's the skincare collection for everyone who uses a screen," Valkyrae claimed in the RFLCT announcement video. "It's designed to protect your skin from blue light that is emitted from all digital screens."

The wording on the RFLCT website states that blue light "can damage your skin and eyes over time", somewhat downplaying any negative effects.

Further, the terms of service on the product website state the company is not obligated to update inaccuracies in production information. It also states: "We are not responsible if information made available on this site is not accurate, complete or current."

On the day of product launch, Valkyrae shared her excitement on Twitter: "i can't stop crying.. this has been a long journey with my team; testing, samples, meetings, chemists & Claudia Poccia teaching/guiding me through the skincare industry."

The tweet suggests she's been involved in the entire process. However, a now-deleted follow-up tweet on the streamer's personal account said she was "very confused".

Many of Valkyrae's fans have responded positively to the campaign, but a significant number of responses have noted how misleading it is - especially dangerous when many of her 3.56m YouTube followers are so young.

Ed Nightingale

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

