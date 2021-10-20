FIFA 22's next big patch nerfs the AI

EA Sports has outlined FIFA 22's next big patch.

The highlight here is the handful of changes made to gameplay, specifically nerfs to the AI.

The update reduces the effectiveness of AI-controlled players blocking lobbed passes and crosses, according to the patch notes.

This is a significant and welcome change - prior to this patch, AI-controlled players were able to stretch too far when attempting to block lobbed passes and crosses. It was pretty annoying!

Sticking with AI nerfs, CPU AI teams are now more likely to commit fouls during matches played on the semi-pro difficulty and above.

Prior to the patch, you'd often find the CPU could knock lumps out of your players without punishment, as if the referee was incapable of finding his whistle.

These AI changes will be welcomed by those who play Ultimate Team's Squad Battles, I imagine. Squad Battles is a player vs CPU mode in which you have a set number of games to earn rewards each week. Nerfing the AI should make it a bit less of a slog.

There are a lot of other changes made by this patch, but I want to highlight one non-gameplay one: on PC-only, the patch addresses some instances of visual stuttering that occur after performing skill moves during matches.

However, I can't see any note about the reduced visual fidelity some FIFA 22 players have reported on Xbox Series S. According to EA Sports' FIFA Trello board, that issue is still under investigation, as is the customisable pitch line colour problem we reported on recently.

FIFA 22's Title Update #2 will soon be out for the PC version via Origin and Steam, and the Stadia version. The patch will hit consoles soon after.