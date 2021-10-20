Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Witcher 3 upgrade pushed to even later in 2022.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 20 October 2021

I almost can't believe I'm writing this, but Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed yet again.

The game's long-awaited PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will now not launch until "the first quarter of 2022", CD Projekt has now said. An exact new date was not given.

The Witcher 3's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will now arrive even later still, currently in the second quarter of next year.

CD Projekt Red broke the news via a Twitter post this afternoon, nearly a year after the game's much-delayed and ultimately disastrous launch for PS4 and Xbox One (and also PC, where it went pretty well).

"We have an important update regarding next generation updates of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for consoles and PC," CD Projekt wrote. "Based on recommendations supplied by teams supervising the development of both games, we decided to postpone their releases until 2022.

"Our current target for Cyberpunk 2077 is the first quarter of 2022, and second quarter of 2022 for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

"Apologies for the extended wait, but we want to make it right."

Just last month, CD Projekt was asked if its new updates to Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 would still arrive in 2021. The company told investors it couldn't "say with full certainty" they would arrive before 2022, but it was still "definitely" aiming for this year.

More about Cyberpunk 2077

