Sea of Thieves sails past 25 million players

Current outlook good.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 19 October 2021

Sea of Thieves has sailed past 25 million players.

Rare's multiplayer Xbox and PC pirate adventure launched in March 2018, and has grown steadily since.

Executive producer Joe Neate said the introduction of seasons earlier this year, as well as the Pirates of the Caribbean crossover, sparked "a huge influx of players casting off for the first time".

To celebrate, anyone who plays Sea of Thieves between today, 19th October and 3pm UK time on 26th October gets a special login bonus of 25,000 gold and 25 Doubloons.

Meanwhile, one randomly picked player who hands in treasure during this period will earn a payout of 25m gold.

Sea of Thieves has proved a hit for Rare, which had focused on the Kinect Sports series in the decade beforehand. It's currently working on Everwild, which is without a release window.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

More about Sea of Thieves

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Guardians of the Galaxy requires 150GB of disk space on PC

Not Groot news.

77

Here's a new trailer for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Baby shark.

41

We Happy Few's Compulsion Games is working on a new "narrative, third person, story game"

"We know where we are going."

8

Nintendo apologises for game closing bug in Metroid Dread

It's Norfair.

24

MercurySteam responds to complaints some Metroid Dread devs were left out of credits

Despite their work reportedly appearing in-game.

91

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

143

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Players discover secret method to kill Kraid in Metroid Dread

Can you stomach this?

21

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store