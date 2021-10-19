Sea of Thieves sails past 25 million players

Sea of Thieves has sailed past 25 million players.

Rare's multiplayer Xbox and PC pirate adventure launched in March 2018, and has grown steadily since.

Executive producer Joe Neate said the introduction of seasons earlier this year, as well as the Pirates of the Caribbean crossover, sparked "a huge influx of players casting off for the first time".

To celebrate, anyone who plays Sea of Thieves between today, 19th October and 3pm UK time on 26th October gets a special login bonus of 25,000 gold and 25 Doubloons.

Meanwhile, one randomly picked player who hands in treasure during this period will earn a payout of 25m gold.

Sea of Thieves has proved a hit for Rare, which had focused on the Kinect Sports series in the decade beforehand. It's currently working on Everwild, which is without a release window.