Monster Hunter: World hits 20m units shipped

Monster Hunter: World has achieved an impressive 20m units shipped.

This figure includes shipments of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, Capcom said.

Capcom put the success of the game down to a few factors, including a series-first worldwide simultaneous launch in January 2018. It helped that Monster Hunter World is brilliant.

Monster Hunter: World became Capcom's best-selling game of all time within a month of its release. In the three-and-a-half years since, Monster Hunter World sales were boosted by Capcom promotions and the release of the Iceborne expansion.

For comparison's sake, Nintendo Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise has sold 7.5m units as of 24th September. The game heads to PC via Steam on 13th January 2022. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a big expansion for Rise due out summer 2022.

Monster Hunter has well and truly cracked the west, then, and Capcom has achieved huge sales as a result.