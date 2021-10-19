Microsoft Flight Simulator gets Game of the Year Edition

Free upgrade adds new aircraft, airports and buffs up Brighton.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 19 October 2021

Microsoft Flight Simulator will add a fleet of new aircraft and upgrades as part of a new Game of the Year Edition, coming as a free update for PC and Xbox Series X/S on 18th November.

There's an updated weather system, "early access to DX12" and a dev mode replay system, Microsoft said, plus new sightseeing missions and tutorials.

Five new planes, including a couple we've heard about before, will be added. These include the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, Volocity, Pilatus PC-6 Porter, CubCrafters NX Cub and Aviat Pitts Special S1S.

Eight handcrafted German, Swiss and US airports are being added, too. These include Leipzig/Halle Airport (EDDP), Allgäu Airport Memmingen (EDJA), Kassel Airport (EDVK), Lugano Airport (LSZA), Zurich Airport (LSZH), Luzern-Beromunster Airport (LSZO), Patrick Space Force Base (KCOF) and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (KNKX).

Finally, photogrammetry cities getting a new lick of paint include Eurogamer's home of Brighton, plus fellow UK locations Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle and Nottingham. Elsewhere, Helsinki, Freiburg im Breisgau and Utrecht are also getting a polish.

