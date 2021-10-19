Microsoft Flight Simulator gets Game of the Year Edition

Microsoft Flight Simulator will add a fleet of new aircraft and upgrades as part of a new Game of the Year Edition, coming as a free update for PC and Xbox Series X/S on 18th November.

There's an updated weather system, "early access to DX12" and a dev mode replay system, Microsoft said, plus new sightseeing missions and tutorials.

Five new planes, including a couple we've heard about before, will be added. These include the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, Volocity, Pilatus PC-6 Porter, CubCrafters NX Cub and Aviat Pitts Special S1S.

Eight handcrafted German, Swiss and US airports are being added, too. These include Leipzig/Halle Airport (EDDP), Allgäu Airport Memmingen (EDJA), Kassel Airport (EDVK), Lugano Airport (LSZA), Zurich Airport (LSZH), Luzern-Beromunster Airport (LSZO), Patrick Space Force Base (KCOF) and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (KNKX).

Finally, photogrammetry cities getting a new lick of paint include Eurogamer's home of Brighton, plus fellow UK locations Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle and Nottingham. Elsewhere, Helsinki, Freiburg im Breisgau and Utrecht are also getting a polish.