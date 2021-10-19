Microsoft announces Xbox Anniversary Celebration broadcast

But sets expectation that no new games will be announced.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 19 October 2021

Microsoft will broadcast a special show to celebrate the Xbox's 20th anniversary, on 15th November at 5pm UK time (that's 1pm Eastern, or 10am Pacific).

The Xbox Anniversary Celebration will feature "a special look back at 20 years of Xbox", Microsoft teased, saying it would share more details soon.

However, while not ruling out footage of upcoming games, Microsoft did set expectations by confirming there won't be any brand new projects announced.

"While we hope you'll join us in celebrating 20 years of Xbox history, know that we're hard at work on the road ahead and what's to come in the next 20 years," Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty said in a new Xbox Wire post.

Booty's blog boasts of "back-to-back Xbox Game Studios releases", including August's Psychonauts 2, Age of Empires 4 in October, Forza Horizon 5 and the Flight Simulator GOTY Edition in November, Halo Infinite in December and Minecraft's belated Caves and Cliffs update, which is due sometime before the year's end.

Halo: Infinite

