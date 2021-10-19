G2 Esports launches its first all-female Valorant team

G2 Gozen includes top female esports players.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 19 October 2021

G2 Esports has launched its first ever all-female team for Valorant.

G2 Esports is one of the most successful esports organisations in Europe, having won the League of Legends European Championships eight times.

This new all-female team, known as G2 Gozen, includes prominent female esports players Juia "Juliano" Kiran, Michaela "Mimi" Lintrup, Zainab "zAAz" Turkie, Petra "Petra" Stoker and Anja "aNNja" Vasalic.

G2's aim is to support both men and women in esports to eventually compete in mixed leagues, hiring the best talent irrespective of gender identity. However, with so little female representation in esports, all-female teams are required to boost visibility.

Says Team Captain Julia 'juliano' Kiran: "Many people argue that there is no difference between being a woman and a man in terms of skill and they question why there are no women on the top level. However, they are unaware that women make up such a small percentage of the industry.

"Competing as a woman within this industry means you have to deal with a lot of bullying and a lot of things that men don't have to deal with, and it can be unnerving."

unnamed

"To me they aren't a female team, they are our Valorant team," says Carlos 'Ocelote' Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of G2 Esports.

"At G2, we build teams and bring in players based on skill and brand fit. These are amongst the best female players in the world and we're proud to have them. We'll support them all the way, as we support all our teams, and look forward to seeing them grow and kick some ass as part of the G2 army."

G2 began in 2014 and has been winning tournaments ever since, with teams playing the likes of League of Legends, Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Apex Legends.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Twitch "do not ban" list used to protect prominent streamers

Though five years old, the data sheds light on streamer favouritism.

18

Microsoft announces Xbox Anniversary Celebration broadcast

But sets expectation that no new games will be announced.

7

Namco pixel artist Hiroshi Ono has passed away

RIP Mr Dotman.

12

Analogue OS announced

'Purpose built for exploring and celebrating all of video game history.'

20

Valve bans blockchain, crypto and NFT games from Steam, but Epic is on-board

Token gesture.

75

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

72

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store