Fortnite adds Dune's Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya

Yesterday, Fortnite set tongues wagging when it revealed that both Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya would be joining the battle royale via their Dune characters.

Artwork for the skins also included one of Dune's big ol' sandworms, though now with Fishstick's head. Long-time Dune fans reacted with typical skepticism as their beloved series was brought into 21st century pop culture.

Here's the moment Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya got their first look at their new Fortnite selves:

Today, Fortnite's big 18.21 update arrived, with the meat of this year's Fortnitemares Halloween event and a big map change.

Over the past few weeks, the island's growing Cube population has slowly rumbled towards the centre. These have now fused to form a fresh location, The Convergence, which will grow further over time.

Hovering above all this is the newly-revealed Queen of the Cubes, this season's secret character skin. The Queen previously rumbled around the map as a golden Cube, prompting other purple Cubes to have kids. Fortnite lore is weird.

Other Fortnitemares elements will include a Ghostbusters collaboration, a Halloween Ariana Grande skin, plus a towering new boss named the Caretaker.