Ubisoft may have leaked Rainbow Six Extraction's release date

Ubisoft has revealed the release date of its upcoming PVE co-op game, Rainbow Six Extraction: 20th January 2022.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft delayed both Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic, pushing Extraction to an unspecified day in January 2022.

Although the developer/publisher has yet to formally confirmed the release date, it seems an update to a news post published back in June now gives a firm release for the shooter (thanks, VGC).

A cursory look at Extraction's official website and social media channels show there's still no confirmed date displayed, suggesting the updated blog post has either been changed incorrectly, prematurely, or secretively... or possibly all three. So watch this space and if Ubisoft reveals the news in the next few days, try to look surprised, okay?

Ubisoft renamed Rainbow Six Quarantine to Rainbow Six Extraction back in summer as a result of the ongoing pandemic. In Rainbow Six Extraction you join forces with friends to face an alien threat and try to escape with your lives. It's expected to release on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X and Xbox One.