Ubisoft may have leaked Rainbow Six Extraction's release date

Rainbow Six Retraction. 

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 17 October 2021

Ubisoft has revealed the release date of its upcoming PVE co-op game, Rainbow Six Extraction: 20th January 2022.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft delayed both Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic, pushing Extraction to an unspecified day in January 2022.

Although the developer/publisher has yet to formally confirmed the release date, it seems an update to a news post published back in June now gives a firm release for the shooter (thanks, VGC).

A cursory look at Extraction's official website and social media channels show there's still no confirmed date displayed, suggesting the updated blog post has either been changed incorrectly, prematurely, or secretively... or possibly all three. So watch this space and if Ubisoft reveals the news in the next few days, try to look surprised, okay?

Ubisoft renamed Rainbow Six Quarantine to Rainbow Six Extraction back in summer as a result of the ongoing pandemic. In Rainbow Six Extraction you join forces with friends to face an alien threat and try to escape with your lives. It's expected to release on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Rainbow Six Quarantine

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

First major update for Deathloop out now

Available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

23

Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone is a squad based extraction mode

Data driven.

6

Call of Duty Vanguard's Zombie mode revealed

Going back to its WW2 roots.

9

Activision unveils new server-side and kernel-level anti-cheat solution for Call of Duty

Heading to Vanguard and Warzone.

14

Quake's free "next-gen" upgrade now available for Xbox Series X/S and PS5

Adds 120fps at up to 4K.

39

You may also enjoy...

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

97

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

47

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store