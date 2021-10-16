Watch DC FanDome here

Live from 6pm UK time.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 16 October 2021

Join us tonight to watch the DC FanDome event, live at 6pm UK time, in the video below.

DC FanDome is all about upcoming feature films, live-action and animated television series, comics and, most importantly for us, video games.

So, amid news on fresh looks at The Batman, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom films, we expect new videos on Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Warner Bros. Games Montreal's Gotham Knights and, with any luck, what's next from Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm - Injustice 3?

We expect this show to run until 10pm, so grab a coffee, a bag of popcorn and settle down for an evening full of all things DC.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

Games in this article

Gotham Knights

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Company that told Sony "go ahead, sue us" pulls replacement PS5 plates from sale, says Sony threatened to sue them

Shocking.

62

Valve bans blockchain, crypto and NFT games from Steam, but Epic is on-board

Token gesture.

61

You can pre-order Microsoft's official Xbox Series X mini fridge starting next week

Costs £90, out in December.

74

Nintendo Switch Online's premium tier service launches this month, costs £35 a year

Includes N64 and Mega Drive games, plus Animal Crossing expansion.

123

It looks like Apple Music may be coming to PlayStation 5

Move over Spotify.

9

You may also enjoy...

Metroid Dread is UK's best launch in series to date

Prime position.

62

Former Twitch employees say company routinely valued speed and profit over safety and security in new report

Massive data breach "seemed inevitable".

17

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock updates.

131

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

All the latest on when the next big console drop is set to happen.

436

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

175

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store