Watch DC FanDome here

Join us tonight to watch the DC FanDome event, live at 6pm UK time, in the video below.

DC FanDome is all about upcoming feature films, live-action and animated television series, comics and, most importantly for us, video games.

So, amid news on fresh looks at The Batman, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom films, we expect new videos on Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Warner Bros. Games Montreal's Gotham Knights and, with any luck, what's next from Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm - Injustice 3?

We expect this show to run until 10pm, so grab a coffee, a bag of popcorn and settle down for an evening full of all things DC.