New Gotham Knights cinematic leans on Penguin, Court of Owls

It's a hoot.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 16 October 2021

Warner Bros. Games has released a new cinematic trailer for the upcoming Gotham Knights game as part of the DC FanDome event.

The video, below, stars Penguin, who appears to be giving the game's protagonists - Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood - a warning about the Court of Owls, a secret society made up of Gotham City's wealthiest families. There's no gameplay.

Gotham Knights, from Batman: Arkham Oranges developer Warner Bros. Games Montreal, is described as an open-world, third-person action RPG. You can play either solo or two-player online co-op. It was delayed to 2022 after being announced for release this year.

Warner Bros. Games also released a new "behind the scenes" video, which shows snippets of combat:

The video below, from August last year, shows over seven minutes of pre-alpha gameplay:

Warner Bros. Games did not announce a Gotham Knights release date during tonight's DC FanDome event.

