Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions hit Xbox Game Pass for PC in November

Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions hit Xbox Game Pass for PC on 2nd November, Mojang has announced.

The Minecraft: PC Bundle includes both the Java and Bedrock Editions, it was announced during the Minecraft Live event.

There's cross-play via Windows 10, Windows 11 and consoles, and you can quickly switch between the different editions from the unified Minecraft Launcher. The new trailer is below:

Minecraft has been available on Xbox Game Pass on console for some time, but this is the first time the enormously popular PC version has been made available on Microsoft's subscription service.