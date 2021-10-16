Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions hit Xbox Game Pass for PC in November

Sub block.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 16 October 2021

Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions hit Xbox Game Pass for PC on 2nd November, Mojang has announced.

The Minecraft: PC Bundle includes both the Java and Bedrock Editions, it was announced during the Minecraft Live event.

There's cross-play via Windows 10, Windows 11 and consoles, and you can quickly switch between the different editions from the unified Minecraft Launcher. The new trailer is below:

Minecraft has been available on Xbox Game Pass on console for some time, but this is the first time the enormously popular PC version has been made available on Microsoft's subscription service.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

Games in this article

Minecraft: Java Edition

Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Company that told Sony "go ahead, sue us" pulls replacement PS5 plates from sale, says Sony threatened to sue them

Shocking.

62

Valve bans blockchain, crypto and NFT games from Steam, but Epic is on-board

Token gesture.

61

Digital Foundry | Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 Remastered: how improved are the new games?

PC and consoles covered.

2

Digital Foundry | AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution: the Digital Foundry interview

Team Red talks FSR upscaling.

10

Analogue OS announced

'Purpose built for exploring and celebrating all of video game history.'

12

You may also enjoy...

Minecraft Dungeons is getting a new seasonal model and battle pass

Let's dig in.

Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions hit Xbox Game Pass for PC in November

Sub block.

2

Watch DC FanDome here

Live from 6pm UK time.

2

Analogue OS announced

'Purpose built for exploring and celebrating all of video game history.'

12

Digital Foundry | Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 Remastered: how improved are the new games?

PC and consoles covered.

2

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store