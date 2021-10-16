Minecraft Dungeons is getting a new seasonal model and battle pass

Let's dig in.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 16 October 2021

Minecraft maker Mojang has big plans for its cave-crawling spin-off Minecraft Dungeons.

Today, at Minecon Live, the developer announced a new update plan for the game named Seasonal Adventures, which will feature both free and premium rewards if you purchase an Adventure Pass.

Completing new weekly challenges will earn you Adventure Points - though Mojang said you'll also simply get these by playing the game normally.

These points then unlock rewards in the Adventure Pass, such as new skins, capes, pets, emotes and flairs that trigger on certain conditions. The free reward track also includes emeralds and gold.

Minecraft Dungeons' first season will be called The Cloudy Climb, and include rewards such as a pet spotted pig, tucan and raven, and an emote which lets you lie down.

Separately, another big new addition to Minecraft Dungeons is the Tower, a fresh area you'll access via your camp. This is a single-player affair with roguelike-sounding gameplay which offers a set number of floors that increase in difficulty as you climb. Clearing floors nabs you more gear and choices for what to claim.

The Tower will refresh regularly - Mojang currently expects every two weeks - to keep you busy. Oh, and it'll also be a handy source of Adventure Points to level up your battle pass.

One nice final note on the Adventure Pass: Mojang said that you'll still be able to invest points into past seasons' passes even after that season expires, which sounds a similar idea to what Microsoft has planned for Halo Infinite.

There's no word yet on how much an Adventure Pass will cost.

All in all, the future looks bright for Minecraft Dungeons, 18 months and six story DLCs later. Echoing Void, the game's last story DLC, arrived during the summer and wrapped up the game's Arch Illager storyline. Mojang promised then it had "plenty more to come" for the game.

A mix of Diablo-lite battles and Minecraft adventuring, Minecraft Dungeons is good fun and has done well for Microsoft, with two season passes worth of content now laid out.

Minecraft Dungeons is available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC, and there's cross-platform multiplayer. It's also, of course, on Xbox Game Pass, and overall it had racked up 10m players as of February this year.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Minecraft Dungeons

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Paradox says it almost cancelled Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 earlier this year

Following removal of original developer.

34

Blizzard responds to Diablo 2 Resurrected server issues

"We wanted to provide some transparency around what is causing these issues."

13

Skyrim Anniversary Edition could cause major disruption to the mod scene

A Riften the community.

35

Pokémon Go's next five years: plans for the future of AR, and when the game runs out of Pokémon

A chat with Niantic, now this summer's dust has settled.

7

Obsidian's forthcoming Avowed sounds like its own take on Skyrim

Fresh details on the Microsoft-exclusive RPG.

36

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

44

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store