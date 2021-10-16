Minecraft Dungeons is getting a new seasonal model and battle pass

Minecraft maker Mojang has big plans for its cave-crawling spin-off Minecraft Dungeons.

Today, at Minecon Live, the developer announced a new update plan for the game named Seasonal Adventures, which will feature both free and premium rewards if you purchase an Adventure Pass.

Completing new weekly challenges will earn you Adventure Points - though Mojang said you'll also simply get these by playing the game normally.

These points then unlock rewards in the Adventure Pass, such as new skins, capes, pets, emotes and flairs that trigger on certain conditions. The free reward track also includes emeralds and gold.

Minecraft Dungeons' first season will be called The Cloudy Climb, and include rewards such as a pet spotted pig, tucan and raven, and an emote which lets you lie down.

Separately, another big new addition to Minecraft Dungeons is the Tower, a fresh area you'll access via your camp. This is a single-player affair with roguelike-sounding gameplay which offers a set number of floors that increase in difficulty as you climb. Clearing floors nabs you more gear and choices for what to claim.

The Tower will refresh regularly - Mojang currently expects every two weeks - to keep you busy. Oh, and it'll also be a handy source of Adventure Points to level up your battle pass.

One nice final note on the Adventure Pass: Mojang said that you'll still be able to invest points into past seasons' passes even after that season expires, which sounds a similar idea to what Microsoft has planned for Halo Infinite.

There's no word yet on how much an Adventure Pass will cost.

All in all, the future looks bright for Minecraft Dungeons, 18 months and six story DLCs later. Echoing Void, the game's last story DLC, arrived during the summer and wrapped up the game's Arch Illager storyline. Mojang promised then it had "plenty more to come" for the game.

A mix of Diablo-lite battles and Minecraft adventuring, Minecraft Dungeons is good fun and has done well for Microsoft, with two season passes worth of content now laid out.

Minecraft Dungeons is available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC, and there's cross-platform multiplayer. It's also, of course, on Xbox Game Pass, and overall it had racked up 10m players as of February this year.