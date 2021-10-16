Here's a new trailer for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Warner Bros. Games has released a new trailer for Rocksteady's upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The video, below, is a story trailer called "Ticking". It shows off all four members of the Suicide Squad in the game: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark, as well as a look at Penguin, "evil" Superman, Flash, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and a few other bits and bobs.

Unfortunately, the ongoing DC FanDome event has yet to unearth a gameplay trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is due out on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at some point in 2022.

The setup is Amanda Waller has stuck bombs in the heads of the team members, forcing them on a mission to kill the Justice League, as the name of the game suggests. In return, the Suicide Squad members will receive a full pardon. Here's the official blurb:

"Featuring an original narrative set within an expansive open-world Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League puts the four DC Super-Villains on a collision course with an invading alien force and DC Super Heroes who are now laser-focused on destroying the city they once vowed to protect. All the while, the squad must be mindful of the lethal explosives implanted in their heads that could go off at the first sign of defiance."

During last year's DC FanDome event, Rocksteady co-founder Sefton Hill confirmed Suicide Squad is a continuation of the studio's Batman: Arkham-verse. This means story-threads in the Arkham series will be continued in Suicide Squad. Hill also confirmed Suicide Squad is set in an open-world Metropolis. It's a one to four-player co-op game. You can play it single-player, with the Squad filled by bots, but if you want to play multiplayer with your friends they can take the role of the other squad members in online co-op. The whole game is accessible single-player or multiplayer, Hill said. If you're playing single-player, you can switch between the characters at will.