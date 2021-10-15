Nintendo Switch Online's premium tier service launches this month, costs £35 a year

Includes N64 and Mega Drive games, plus Animal Crossing expansion.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 15 October 2021

Following its reveal last month, Nintendo has finally announced launch and pricing details for its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, which will go live on 26th October.

This premium tier version of Nintendo's current online service will provide access to all features included in the basic tier (that is, multiplayer, NES and SNES games, and cloud saves), alongside exclusive access to a slowly expanding collection of Mega Drive and N64 games - which will support suspend points and, for certain titles, online multiplayer.

Nintendo has also now revealed it'll be including Animal Crossing: New Horizon's freshly announced Happy Home Paradise expansion as an additional incentive at no extra cost.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack overview trailer.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack goes live on 26th October (Happy Home Paradise arrives on 5th November), and a 12-month subscription will cost £34.99/49.99 USD for an individual membership and £59.99/$79.99 USD for the family option, supporting up to eight accounts. Nintendo says a pro-rated discount will be applied automatically when changing subscriptions - based on the number of days remaining on a current membership - but didn't elaborate further in its announcement.

And if you're signing up specifically for Nintendo's retro offerings, here's everything confirmed to be coming to the service so far:

Nintendo 64 launch line-up:

  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  • Mario Kart 64
  • Lylat Wars
  • Sin and Punishment
  • Dr. Mario 64
  • Mario Tennis 64
  • Operation: WinBack
  • Yoshi's Story

Sega Mega Drive launch line-up:

  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Streets of Rage 2
  • Ecco the Dolphin
  • Castlevania: Bloodlines
  • Contra: Hard Corps
  • Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
  • Golden Axe
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • M.U.S.H.A.
  • Phantasy Star IV
  • Ristar
  • Shining Force
  • Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master
  • Strider

Upcoming titles:

  • Banjo-Kazooie
  • Pokémon Snap
  • The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
  • Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
  • Mario Golf
  • Paper Mario
  • F-Zero X

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (58)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

It looks like Apple Music may be coming to PlayStation 5

Move over Spotify.

9

Audio Radar peripheral allows deaf and hard of hearing players to see sounds

Lights up.

17

Microsoft considering changed approach to right-to-repair

Aiming to reduce e-waste.

90

Xbox Cloud Gaming now runs on Series X hardware

Series xCloud.

52

Clock app arrives on Nintendo Switch, to be priced $9.99

Waste of time.

60

You may also enjoy...

Metroid Dread is UK's best launch in series to date

Prime position.

61

Former Twitch employees say company routinely valued speed and profit over safety and security in new report

Massive data breach "seemed inevitable".

17

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock updates.

131

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

All the latest on when the next big console drop is set to happen.

436

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

175

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (58)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store