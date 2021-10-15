Nintendo Switch Online's premium tier service launches this month, costs £35 a year

Following its reveal last month, Nintendo has finally announced launch and pricing details for its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, which will go live on 26th October.

This premium tier version of Nintendo's current online service will provide access to all features included in the basic tier (that is, multiplayer, NES and SNES games, and cloud saves), alongside exclusive access to a slowly expanding collection of Mega Drive and N64 games - which will support suspend points and, for certain titles, online multiplayer.

Nintendo has also now revealed it'll be including Animal Crossing: New Horizon's freshly announced Happy Home Paradise expansion as an additional incentive at no extra cost.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack overview trailer.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack goes live on 26th October (Happy Home Paradise arrives on 5th November), and a 12-month subscription will cost £34.99/49.99 USD for an individual membership and £59.99/$79.99 USD for the family option, supporting up to eight accounts. Nintendo says a pro-rated discount will be applied automatically when changing subscriptions - based on the number of days remaining on a current membership - but didn't elaborate further in its announcement.

And if you're signing up specifically for Nintendo's retro offerings, here's everything confirmed to be coming to the service so far:

Nintendo 64 launch line-up:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Lylat Wars

Sin and Punishment

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

Operation: WinBack

Yoshi's Story

Sega Mega Drive launch line-up:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

Upcoming titles: