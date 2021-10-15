First major update for Deathloop out now

The first major update for Deathloop has now been released by Bethesda.

The update is available on both PlayStation 5 and PC, and "improves several aspects of the gameplay experience, camera smoothness and NPC behaviours". It also resolves some crashing issues.

On PlayStation 5 a calibration screen for HDR has been added, along with an onscreen poor-connection indicator. On PC, the game now supports Nvidia DLSS for enhanced visuals, Sony DualSense controller audio, settings for fog quality, and an onscreen poor-connection indicator.

"We've been thrilled to see so many of you enjoying the game, from your gameplay videos to your fan art and your cosplay. We hope you continue to enjoy the game!" reads the patch notes.

You can read the full list of updates and improvements here.

In our review of Deathloop, we described it as "Arkane's most straightforwardly enjoyable game yet."

Deathloop is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC.