Amazon clamping down on resource farming bots in New World

Amazon is clamping down on gold farmers and bots in MMO New World.

Mining and fishing spots have been hoarded by bots to consistently gather new resources and then sell under the current market price. This prevents other players from accessing the spots, but also disrupts the game's economy.

Amazon Games has responded in a post on the New World forum and will remove thousands of fraudulent keys.

"We have seen your reports of gold farmers and bots in the game," it reads. "We take these reports seriously and we want you to know that we are committed to ensuring fair gameplay.

"As part of this commitment, we are taking steps to revoke thousands of keys that were fraudulently obtained to disrupt gameplay."

The post also reminds players to only purchase keys from two authorised sellers: Steam and Amazon themselves.

"This is the only way to guarantee that the key you have is authentic and works correctly. Beware of all other sites claiming to sell New World keys. We do not support keys sold by third-party sellers because they are often obtained through fraud."

No timings have been given for the bot removal.

Amazon has already faced criticism for their u-turn on region transfers, a feature that was originally promised at launch. Many players were frustrated at the long wait times due to overpopulated servers.