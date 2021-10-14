Rainbow Six Siege caster Michael Stockley dies aged 24

"Michael worked hard to lift up the R6 Siege community."

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 14 October 2021

Michael 'KiXSTAr' Stockley, Rainbow Six Siege caster, has died at the age of 24.

Stockley was a caster, streamer and former professional player of the game.

A statement from his former casting partner Parker 'Interro' Mackay broke the news on 11th October that he "passed away unexpectedly". A follow up tweet confirmed Stockley died in a car accident.

"After speaking with his family they wanted to share that Michael passed away doing what he loved second most in this world: driving," reads Mackay's tweet. "He was by himself and no one else was injured or involved. While it's understandable to be curious please respect the family's privacy."

Stockley's mother was thankful to the community in the released statement, noting the time they bought her a plane ticket to visit him. "The show of support was so overwhelming for him that he cut his stream short and cried. To all of you who lent a hand to a young man in need, we are grateful," she said.

She also joined Stockley frequently on stream. "As an audience many of you let me know I was welcome there, and I am grateful."

Stockley played Siege professionally as part of Team Orbit in 2016 at the age of 19. He then moved to a broadcasting talent position the same year. Later he won first place in 2016's North American Pro League year 1 seasons 1, 2, and 3.

Stockley served as a commentator for major Siege events, as recent as 2021's Six Invitational and Six Mexico Major, in addition to the game's North American League broadcasts.

He also ran a successful Twitch channel with 447,000 followers.

"Michael worked hard to lift up the R6 Siege community, and in turn so many of you lifted him up as well," reads the family statement. "We are grateful for the love and support that we have experienced from so many of you. Keep it going, pay it forward, and keep lifting each other up."

The official Rainbow Six Siege esports account shared a statement. "We send our deepest condolences to Michael Stockley's family during this difficult time," it reads. "Michael was one of the bright lights of our Siege community and he will be missed."

Broadcasts planned for the 13th October were postponed out of respect.

Twitch also followed up, saying: "Our deepest respects and condolences go out to KiXSTAr's family, friends and fans. He was a massive presence for the Siege community who'll always be remembered."

