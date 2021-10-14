Gaming forum ResetEra acquired for a cool $4.5m

For "significant opportunities to increase advertising revenue".  

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 14 October 2021

ResetEra, one of the biggest gaming forums on the internet, has been acquired for $4.5m by Swedish media company MOBA Network.

MOBA owns a number of other gaming communities, such as Mobafire.com, Dotafire.com, and Smitefire.com.

By adding ResetEra to its portfolio, MOBA hopes to expand its advertising revenues through the forum's userbase.

In a press release, MOBA said "ResetEra.com's revenue is generated through ads and member subscriptions. MOBA Network sees significant opportunities to increase advertising revenue through a higher share of direct sales, implementation of new ad formats, and a long-term product development strategy. MOBA Network, therefore, estimates that ResetEra.com can grow sales significantly in 2022 while maintaining an EBITDA margin [operating profitability]."

ResetEra was founded in 2017 as a new home for NeoGAF members following allegations of sexual misconduct against that site's owner. Since then, ResetEra has seen considerable success, with over 45m forum posts from its 55,000 members.

