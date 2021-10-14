Gaming forum ResetEra acquired for a cool $4.5m
For "significant opportunities to increase advertising revenue".
ResetEra, one of the biggest gaming forums on the internet, has been acquired for $4.5m by Swedish media company MOBA Network.
MOBA owns a number of other gaming communities, such as Mobafire.com, Dotafire.com, and Smitefire.com.
By adding ResetEra to its portfolio, MOBA hopes to expand its advertising revenues through the forum's userbase.
In a press release, MOBA said "ResetEra.com's revenue is generated through ads and member subscriptions. MOBA Network sees significant opportunities to increase advertising revenue through a higher share of direct sales, implementation of new ad formats, and a long-term product development strategy. MOBA Network, therefore, estimates that ResetEra.com can grow sales significantly in 2022 while maintaining an EBITDA margin [operating profitability]."
ResetEra was founded in 2017 as a new home for NeoGAF members following allegations of sexual misconduct against that site's owner. Since then, ResetEra has seen considerable success, with over 45m forum posts from its 55,000 members.
