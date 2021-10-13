The Last of Us set photos show our best look yet at Joel

HBO's The Last of Us is filming now, and a fresh set photo has given us our best look yet at The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal as Joel.

Pascal was papped in costume this morning by Kristin Raworth (thanks, The Last of Us News) entering the downtown Edmonton set which is standing in for the game's Boston area.

Further photos of the set have appeared online over the past few days, highlighting some of the work which has gone into making the area look like The Last of Us' post-apocalypse world. It's pretty impressive.

First off, here's a peek at Pedro Pascal.

Pedro Pascal just hanging out at the legislature. pic.twitter.com/BHHxmTJMWz — Kristin Raworth (@KristinRaworth) October 13, 2021

And here's a look at some of the work done to make 2021 Edmonton look like a virus-infested Boston:

Some more amazing shots from the set of #TheLastofUs. ?



? jefrosonic | Instagram pic.twitter.com/2hxuc6ulkF — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 12, 2021

.@TheNhehirYT got a good pic of the set of #TheLastofUs!



"I?m starting to wonder if it?ll be a night shoot. They have the big arri lights set up and it doesn?t look like anything has changed since I?ve been here" pic.twitter.com/tOPKkkx9L0 — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 12, 2021

Last month, Naughty Dog has released the first official photo showing Joel and Ellie in costume - although only from the back.

Pascal's Game of Thrones co-star Bella Ramsey is playing Ellie, while Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann is co-writing the HBO series and will serve as director on some episodes.

"The Last of Us which commences photography this week is indeed a monster," Canadian arts union president Damian Petti revealed previously. "It has five art directors and employs an army of hundreds of technicians. It has had six months of prep and shoots (in Alberta) for 12 months."

The first season of The Last of Us is expected to have 10 episodes. There's no word yet on when it will be broadcast.