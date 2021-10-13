Rocket League's Halloween event is all about Batman

What, you might ask yourself, could be spookier than a grouchy man dressed as a bat? And if you answered your own question with an emphatic "Nothing!", well, then let me introduce you to Rocket League's upcoming Batman-themed Halloween event.

Rocket League is, of course, no stranger to Halloween celebrations, and it's annual Haunted Hallows limited-time event returns again this year, albeit with a new DC Comics twist.

Kicking off tomorrow, 14th October, and running until 1st November, this year's Haunted Hallows event will feature a specially transformed limited-time Rumble mode featuring power-ups inspired by Batman and chums, including Joker's Boxing Glove, Harley's Hammer (which replaces the Boot), and Poison Ivy's vines, standing in for the Grappling Hook.

Rocket League - Batman Haunted Hallows 2021 Trailer.

Additionally, Haunted Hallows will feature the limited-time Beckwith Park (Gotham Night) Arena Variant, alongside special challenges that can be completed to unlock various items inspired by Batman supervillains. There's the Joker Dominus Decal and Boost, for instance, Harley Quinn Wheels and Topper, Gotham's Finest Merc Decal, Poison Ivy Boost, and more.

And finally, because what seasonal event would be complete without premium cosmetics to purchase, three Batmobiles will be appearing in Rocket League's paid shop for the duration of Haunted Hallows - the Batmobile (1989), the Dark Knight's Tumbler, and the Batmobile (2016) - plus three Bat-Signal Goal Explosions, inspired by three different Batman eras. All are included in a 2,000 Credit bundle, but various other purchase options will be available.

Proceedings get underway tomorrow, 14th October, and developer Psyonix notes that all players logging in during the Haunted Hallows event can claim the free Dark Knight Player Title.