New report says FIFA wants "more than double" from EA to renew licence

Over $1 billion for each four-year World Cup cycle.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 13 October 2021

Last week, EA shared the surprise news it's currently "exploring the idea of renaming" its long-running FIFA football series - and we might now know why; a new report claims the football association wants EA to pay "more than double" its current deal to continue using its licence.

According to the New York Times, the current ten-year agreement between EA and FIFA comes to an end in 2022, and negotiations to extend that deal are due to conclude this year. However, "at least two years of talks" are said to have now stalled as the two parties struggle to agree on specifics, with FIFA wanting to increase the cost of its licence by "more than $1 billion for each four-year World Cup cycle" - perhaps eager to capitalise on the exponential growth of Ultimate Team, which made EA $1.62bn in its 2021 financial year, mostly through FIFA.

However, that's not the only sticking point; the New York Times' sources say the companies have also failed to agree on what the new deal should cover. EA is apparently keen to explore other avenues using the FIFA licence, such as video game tournaments and digital products like NFTs, while FIFA wants to limit the scope of the deal to pursue new opportunities itself.

FIFA 22 - Official Launch Trailer.

While negotiations between FIFA and EA continue, the latter certainly appears to be laying the groundwork to forge ahead without FIFA's globally recognised licence. A trademark filing was recently spotted on the websites of the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office and the European Union Intellectual Property Office suggesting EA is readying to adopt the moniker "EA Sports FC" for its football games.

While EA's relationship with FIFA is looking increasingly wobbly, the publisher yesterday confirmed it would be renewing its contract with FIFPRO, enabling it to continue using "thousands of player names and likenesses" alongside various official leagues - a move EA said would help it "deliver the greatest, most authentic football [video game] experience".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

More about FIFA 22

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Rocket League's Halloween event is all about Batman

And it starts tomorrow on all platforms.

EA renews contract with FIFPRO to "deliver the greatest, most authentic football experience"

As it mulls ditching FIFA license.

23

Rider's Republic is free to try for 24 hours on PC tomorrow

And pre-loading is available now.

9

EA trademarks EA Sports FC as it mulls ditching FIFA licence

Big money transfer.

26

eFootball's first update due 28th October

Will focus on fixing issues, Konami says.

20

You may also enjoy...

Feature | The big interview: EA, FIFA and loot boxes

"Kids should not be spending in our game."

218

EA trademarks EA Sports FC as it mulls ditching FIFA licence

Big money transfer.

26

Manchester United to be renamed Manchester UFC from Football Manager 22 onwards after trademark dispute

Red devils.

38

Feature | eFootball is clearly not ready for its bizarre launch

Nuts.

144

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

72

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store