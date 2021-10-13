After more than a decade, Fallout 3 GOTY no longer needs Games for Windows Live on PC

Steam ahead.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 13 October 2021

Remember Games for Windows Live? It's a name I've not heard for a long time, but something which was still plaguing Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition on PC until just this week.

Games for Windows Live was Microsoft's much-hated first attempt at getting Xbox Live-style features on PC, stuffed in a launcher that no one wanted to use, and initially for a $50/year subscription.

After launching back in 2007, many PC games at the time were coded to require GFWL - including Fallout 3 GOTY - although most have since been updated to no longer need it.

Yesterday, a new patch for Fallout 3 GOTY finally freed it from its lingering GFWL requirements.

"Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition has been updated and no longer installs Games for Windows Live dependencies," patch notes read. "If Fallout 3 was previously installed on Steam, we suggest uninstalling and reinstalling the title.

"The title no longer requires Games for Windows Live and will now launch."

It's ironic that one of Bethesda's best games is now finally free of GFWL after being bought by the company which launched it. But perhaps as Microsoft looks to the future, it is keen to be rid of this bit of its past.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

More about Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Obsidian's forthcoming Avowed sounds like its own take on Skyrim

Fresh details on the Microsoft-exclusive RPG.

Diablo 2 Resurrected plagued by server issues

UPDATE: "We thank players for bearing with us as we make this progress."

36

Pokémon Go's huge Halloween event introduces the size mechanic

Pikaboo.

Pokémon Company confirms Monster Hunter-style structure of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pika mission.

6

Deus Ex mod lets you play as a female JC Denton 21 years after the game came out

Good choice.

42

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

44

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

2

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store