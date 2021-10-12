Second World Esports Day to raise money for COVAX

The second annual World Esports Day will take place on 23rd October.

Hosted by the British Esports Association, with support from the Global Esports Federation, Singapore Esports Association and Twitch, the event aims to increase awareness of the positive impacts esports has on society.

With tournaments, streams, and player content, it will celebrate all things esports.

This year COVAX is the charity chosen to receive support. COVAX is a worldwide initiative to ensure vaccinations are available globally.

Anyone can get involved in the day by hosting activities to raise money, be that an event, a stream, or a promotion. Or get involved on social media with #worldesportsday.

Last year, the chosen charity was Special Effect who support disabled players.

For information on how to get involved, assets and resources, check out the World Esports Day website.