Second World Esports Day to raise money for COVAX

Taking place on 23rd October.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 12 October 2021

The second annual World Esports Day will take place on 23rd October.

Hosted by the British Esports Association, with support from the Global Esports Federation, Singapore Esports Association and Twitch, the event aims to increase awareness of the positive impacts esports has on society.

With tournaments, streams, and player content, it will celebrate all things esports.

This year COVAX is the charity chosen to receive support. COVAX is a worldwide initiative to ensure vaccinations are available globally.

Anyone can get involved in the day by hosting activities to raise money, be that an event, a stream, or a promotion. Or get involved on social media with #worldesportsday.

Last year, the chosen charity was Special Effect who support disabled players.

For information on how to get involved, assets and resources, check out the World Esports Day website.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Latest Activision Blizzard legal twist sees California's $18m settlement objection questioned

With potential impact to original lawsuit.

9

Britbox TV app available on Xbox

Best of British.

9

Microsoft considering changed approach to right-to-repair

Aiming to reduce e-waste.

78

Nintendo Switch Online N64 games will all be 60Hz, English language versions

Select games will also offer PAL too.

76

Paradox staff criticise "culture of silence" which let man with reputation for harassment continue in role for years

And "toxic" studio where women say they're treated as "token" hires.

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

71

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

63

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

30

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store