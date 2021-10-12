Quake's free "next-gen" upgrade now available for Xbox Series X/S and PS5

Adds 120fps at up to 4K.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 12 October 2021

Quake's 25th anniversary enhanced edition, which released for PC and consoles back in August, has just received a free "next-gen" upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The original enhanced edition - which bundles together Quake, its two official expansions, plus two additional expansions by Wolfenstein: The New Order developer Machine Games - was already an extremely solid brush-up of the quarter-century-old FPS classic, but the newly released "next-gen" upgrade adds a little extra oomph for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 owners.

Once installed, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 will both run Quake at 120fps with a maximum resolution of 4K. Xbox Play Anywhere functionality is included on Series X/S, while PS5 gets DualSense Adaptive Trigger and integrated speaker support.

DF Retro: Quake - The Game, The Technology, The Ports, The Legacy.

Anyone that previously purchased the enhanced edition of Quake on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be eligible to get the next-gen upgrade free for the same console family, and upgrade instructions can be found in Bethesda's announcement post. Those yet to dip into Quake 25th anniversary release can purchase the next-gen versions from the Microsoft Store and the PlayStation Store, and the update is also included as part of Game Pass for Xbox Series X/S.

Finally, if you're looking for more 120fps experiences for Xbox Series X/S and PS5, check out Digital Foundry's round-up, which also includes some recommended 120Hz TVs and monitors.

