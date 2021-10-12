Pokémon Go's huge Halloween event introduces the size mechanic

Pikaboo.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 12 October 2021

Pokémon Go has detailed its bumper Halloween event, which is due to run from this Friday, 15th October until the end of the month.

Several Pokémon species will debut in Pokémon Go for the first time, most notably the gourd-like Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist, as well as the spooky tree creatures Phantump and Trevenant.

With Pumpkaboo, Pokémon Go gets a new size mechanic. This creature is unusual as it comes in four different size variants, which then determine what size of Gourgeist it evolves into. These will be displayed correctly on the Pokémon Go map - keep an eye out for the Super Size filling it up.

The first week of the event will see the debut of Galarian Slowking, with Galarian Slowpoke able to evolve into the creature for the first time.

The second week of the event will debut the winged Mega Absol, which will arrive in Mega Raids.

New costumed forms of Pikachu, Piplup and Drifblim will be available, including in Shiny variants, and Spinarak will also be available as a Shiny for the first time.

1

Both weeks of the event will feature new Special Research for the season's ongoing Hoopa storyline, plus Candy-filled double event bonuses for transferring, catching and hatching creatures - plus a guaranteed Candy XL from walking with your buddy.

The spooky Lavender Town theme will again be available to hear in-game after dark (listen to that above). Oh, and there's new stickers and avatar items, including being able to wear a Pikachu pumpkin on your head.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Pokémon Go

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Diablo 2 Resurrected plagued by server issues

UPDATE: "We thank players for bearing with us as we make this progress."

34

Deus Ex mod lets you play as a female JC Denton 21 years after the game came out

Good choice.

42

Pokémon Company confirms Monster Hunter-style structure of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pika mission.

6

Blizzard announces Joe Shely as new Diablo 4 game director

"Like many of you, our team has been reflecting upon recent events".

12

Tales of Arise adds new difficulties, weapons

Plus pricy Sword Art Online outfits.

11

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

44

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

30

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store