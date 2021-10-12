Pokémon Go's huge Halloween event introduces the size mechanic

Pokémon Go has detailed its bumper Halloween event, which is due to run from this Friday, 15th October until the end of the month.

Several Pokémon species will debut in Pokémon Go for the first time, most notably the gourd-like Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist, as well as the spooky tree creatures Phantump and Trevenant.

With Pumpkaboo, Pokémon Go gets a new size mechanic. This creature is unusual as it comes in four different size variants, which then determine what size of Gourgeist it evolves into. These will be displayed correctly on the Pokémon Go map - keep an eye out for the Super Size filling it up.

The first week of the event will see the debut of Galarian Slowking, with Galarian Slowpoke able to evolve into the creature for the first time.

The second week of the event will debut the winged Mega Absol, which will arrive in Mega Raids.

New costumed forms of Pikachu, Piplup and Drifblim will be available, including in Shiny variants, and Spinarak will also be available as a Shiny for the first time.

Both weeks of the event will feature new Special Research for the season's ongoing Hoopa storyline, plus Candy-filled double event bonuses for transferring, catching and hatching creatures - plus a guaranteed Candy XL from walking with your buddy.

The spooky Lavender Town theme will again be available to hear in-game after dark (listen to that above). Oh, and there's new stickers and avatar items, including being able to wear a Pikachu pumpkin on your head.