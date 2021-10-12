Mobs announced for fan vote ahead of Minecraft Live

Mob tactics.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 12 October 2021

Ahead of the Minecraft Live event at the weekend, Mojang is announcing the potential creatures players can vote to add to the game.

Last year's event saw the introduction of the Glow Squid mob, which fans voted into the game and was added in version 1.17 in June.

The first potential creature to be announced this year is the Glare mob: an adorable looking vine monster who will alert players when light levels are low enough to spawn enemies. Enemies like skeletons, zombies and creepers only spawn in the dark - be it at night or in caves - so the Glare mob will provide a cute and useful indicator.

How? By "throwing a hissy fit", according to the official blurb. The Glare mob hates the dark and loves tantrums.

minecraft_glare_mob_teaser
The Glare mob hates the dark.

More potential mobs will be unveiled later in the week, so we'll update this page with details.

The vote will take place on Twitter during the Minecraft Live event, which premieres on Saturday 16th October at 5PM UK time on YouTube and Twitch.

The event will also showcase the 1.18 update and its features coming to the game in the near future.

For all the updates, visit the Minecraft Live website.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Minecraft: Java Edition

Minecraft: PS4 Edition

Minecraft: Switch Edition

Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Big Star Citizen event shows new system, new ships and new clouds - but no release dates and no Squadron 42

Well versed.

130

Over 4 million people claim PC Building Simulator free from the Epic Game Store in just over 24 hours

Ram it home.

25

Deus Ex mod lets you play as a female JC Denton 21 years after the game came out

Good choice.

42

Animal Crossing Direct scheduled for Brewster's birthday

Pigeon lattes on 15th October.

7

Farmville 3 launches this November

Sow it goes.

16

You may also enjoy...

Helicopters "planned" for Microsoft Flight Simulator next year

Flighty McFlightface.

22

Feature | Balsa Model Flight Sim is already filled with skyminded charm

Light and breezy.

4

Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun expansion delayed to lineup with Top Gun: Maverick movie's revised May 2022 release

Formation flying.

24

Feature | Take the A-Train, or how I fell in love with a hardcore accounting sim

On rails looter.

17

Digital Foundry | Flight Simulator 2020 best settings: how to balance performance without losing the next-gen experience

Up to 70 per cent improvement to frame-rate - and it still looks amazing.

50

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

30

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store