Mario Party Superstars overview trailer shows off classic boards and minigames

Mario Party Superstars is poised to delve into the series' past to deliver some classic board-and-minigame action on Switch later this month, starting 29th October, and Nintendo has offered a closer look at both ahead of its launch.

Drawing on over two decades of releases, Mario Party Superstars features five boards taken from the series' N64 era - Yoshi's Tropical Island, Space Land, Peach's Birthday Cake, Woody Woods, and Horror Land - all redesigned for Switch and featuring their own unique events, while its minigames have been selected from all across previous Mario Party instalments.

Nintendo's newly released Mario Party Superstars overview trailer, which you can see below, highlights a small handful of minigames, including Face-Lift, Hot Rope Jump, Pushy Penguins, and Goomba Spotting. In total, though, Mario Party Superstars features 100 minigames, including free-for-alls, 2 vs. 2, 1 vs. 3, and Duels.

Mario Party Superstars - Overview Trailer.

Those eager to jump straight into the minigame action can skip the board games and do just that courtesy of Mario Party Superstars' Mt. Minigames mode, which offers seven different courses: Free Play, cooperative Tag Match, Trio Challenge, Sports and Puzzles, Survival, Coin Battle, and Daily Challenge. As for multiplayer, online, same-system, and local wireless options are supported whether doing the full board game experience or Mt. Minigames, and solo players can take advantage of random matchmaking.

You'll find a few additional details in Nintendo's overview trailer, and those looking for some nostalgic Mario Party action will be able to pick up Superstars for Switch from 29th October.