Latest Activision Blizzard legal twist sees California's $18m settlement objection questioned

With potential impact to original lawsuit.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 12 October 2021

A new twist in the ongoing and increasingly messy legal situation surrounding Activision Blizzard appears to have left California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing on the back foot (thanks, PC Gamer).

The California DFEH is, you may recall, the state department which filed the original complaint against Activision Blizzard for running a studio allegedly rife with sexual discrimination, harassment and a "frat boy" culture.

Last week, the DFEH objected to a $18m settlement between Activision Blizzard and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), essentially saying the agreement impacted its own efforts for justice and risked letting Activision Blizzard off the hook.

Now, the EEOC has hit back at the DFEH's objection - and says it has uncovered something which could undermine not just the DFEH's objection but potentially its whole legal argument against Activision Blizzard.

Still with us? Good. The EEOC says the DFEH's case was led - until very recently - by two of its own former lawyers. That would make the DFEH's objection a conflict of interest and a potential legal issue regarding those attorney's conduct.

In response, the DFEH has replaced those two lawyers, effectively confirming it slipped up, but the EEOC says doing so after the fact could still leave the DFEH's entire case liable to be ruled void.

Video game lawyer Richard Hoeg, host of the Virtual Legality podcast, wrote that "this is a pretty massive thing, and if true would call into question large portions of the DFEH process (certainly as against the EEOC directly).

"It might even provide Activision with its own defense to the original suit. Stay tuned."

While we only heard of the EEOC investigation last month, recently-released court documents now show the commission was investigating Activision Blizzard from as early as September 2018, predating the DFEH's legal action.

And while these two fight it out, Activision Blizzard faces other action. The company recently acknowleged it was also being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Finally, there's also the charge filed by Activision Blizzard employees, which accuses the company of using "coercive tactics" to prevent organisational efforts to improve working conditions.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (9)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Microsoft considering changed approach to right-to-repair

Aiming to reduce e-waste.

78

Britbox TV app available on Xbox

Best of British.

5

Nintendo Switch Online N64 games will all be 60Hz, English language versions

Select games will also offer PAL too.

76

Epic mulls Fortnite movie as it launches entertainment division

Popcorn emote.

38

Intellivision Amico boxed games go on sale, for console still without launch date

$150 for eight titles.

40

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

71

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

63

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

30

Comments (9)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store