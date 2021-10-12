Britbox TV app available on Xbox

Best of British.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 12 October 2021

TV app Britbox is now available on Xbox consoles.

The app allows you to stream the best in British boxsets, from comedies to documentaries and originals: Doctor Who, Downton Abbey, Broadchurch and more.

It also includes British films from Film4 and live performances of theatre and music.

The subscription is £5.99 a month, or an annual plan for £59.99 that includes two months for free. A seven day trial is also available.

The app can be downloaded now on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles. It joins the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ on the system.

Britbox is not yet available on PlayStation.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (9)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Latest Activision Blizzard legal twist sees California's $18m settlement objection questioned

With potential impact to original lawsuit.

9

Microsoft considering changed approach to right-to-repair

Aiming to reduce e-waste.

78

Nintendo Switch Online N64 games will all be 60Hz, English language versions

Select games will also offer PAL too.

76

Epic mulls Fortnite movie as it launches entertainment division

Popcorn emote.

38

Second World Esports Day to raise money for COVAX

Taking place on 23rd October.

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

71

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

63

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

30

Comments (9)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store