Britbox TV app available on Xbox
Best of British.
TV app Britbox is now available on Xbox consoles.
The app allows you to stream the best in British boxsets, from comedies to documentaries and originals: Doctor Who, Downton Abbey, Broadchurch and more.
It also includes British films from Film4 and live performances of theatre and music.
The subscription is £5.99 a month, or an annual plan for £59.99 that includes two months for free. A seven day trial is also available.
The app can be downloaded now on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles. It joins the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ on the system.
Britbox is not yet available on PlayStation.
Comments (9)