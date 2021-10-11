Star Wars bundles coming to PlayStation 4 and Switch

May the port be with you.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 11 October 2021

Aspyr is releasing bundle versions of its Star Wars ports on PlayStation 4 and Switch.

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection will include single-player adventure Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast and multiplayer game Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy.

The former, which follows the adventures of Jedi Kyle Katarn, released in 2002 and was ported in 2019. Jedi Academy followed in 2003, with a port in 2020.

The Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo includes Star Wars Episode 1 Racer (ported in 2020) and the recently released shooter Star Wars Republic Commando.

Both bundles will be released in North America and Europe on PlayStation 4 on 26th October, with a Switch release following on 16th November.

Each bundle is $29.99 / €29.99 / £25.99.

Aspyr has become known for Star Wars ports over the past few years, with these bundles bringing their work together.

The company will next be working on a full remake of Bioware's Knight of the Old Republic for PlayStation 5 and PC. Announced at the PlayStation Showcase livestream, no gameplay has yet been shown.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

Games in this article

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer

Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Republic Commando

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Big Star Citizen event shows new system, new ships and new clouds - but no release dates and no Squadron 42

Well versed.

126

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

84

Blizzard announces Joe Shely as new Diablo 4 game director

"Like many of you, our team has been reflecting upon recent events".

12

Apex Legends' Halloween-themed Monsters Within event starts next week

Adds new Arenas map, Shadow Royale, and more.

1

Resident Evil movie gets first trailer, December release date in UK

Out November in North America.

108

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Recommended | Huntdown review - pulpy 2D brilliance

Blockbuster.

28

Digital Foundry | Returnal: how a tech powerhouse puts PS5 through its paces

The Housemarque factor.

80

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

30

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store