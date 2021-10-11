Star Wars bundles coming to PlayStation 4 and Switch

Aspyr is releasing bundle versions of its Star Wars ports on PlayStation 4 and Switch.

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection will include single-player adventure Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast and multiplayer game Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy.

The former, which follows the adventures of Jedi Kyle Katarn, released in 2002 and was ported in 2019. Jedi Academy followed in 2003, with a port in 2020.

The Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo includes Star Wars Episode 1 Racer (ported in 2020) and the recently released shooter Star Wars Republic Commando.

Both bundles will be released in North America and Europe on PlayStation 4 on 26th October, with a Switch release following on 16th November.

Each bundle is $29.99 / €29.99 / £25.99.

Aspyr has become known for Star Wars ports over the past few years, with these bundles bringing their work together.

The company will next be working on a full remake of Bioware's Knight of the Old Republic for PlayStation 5 and PC. Announced at the PlayStation Showcase livestream, no gameplay has yet been shown.