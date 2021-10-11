Rainbow Six Siege's Doktor's Curse Halloween event returns tomorrow

Bringing 5v5 Monster Hunt mode.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 11 October 2021

'Tis the season to be spooky, and Rainbow Six Siege is getting into the spirit of things tomorrow, 12th October, with the return of its Doktor's Curse limited-time Halloween event.

Doktor's Curse first emerged as a seasonal treat for Rainbow Six Siege players back in Year 4, but its 5v5 hide-and-seek-style Monster Hunt mode - set across a suitably sinister Frankenstein-themed version of the Theme Park map - has, according to Ubisoft, seen a few tweaks for 2021.

As before, one team takes on the role of the attacking Exterminators while the other plays the defending Monsters. The Exterminators' goal is to eliminate all Monsters in order to win the game, while the weaker Monster players must either defeat Exterminators or simply stay alive.

Doktor's Curse - The Doktor is out - Trailer.

Exterminators (who are joined by Lion and Jackal this year) are once again armed with breaching hammers, alongside one gadget from a selection of three, determined by a player's operator skin. Meanwhile, Monsters (now joined by Aruni and Melusi) have no weapons but can use traps and a special Nightstride ability that increases their speed and turns them temporarily invisible.

Doktor's Curse - which will also feature the inevitable range of Halloween-themed cosmetics for purchase throughout the event - starts tomorrow and runs until 2nd November. Additional details can be found in Ubisoft's announcement post.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Rainbow Six: Siege

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Star Wars bundles coming to PlayStation 4 and Switch

May the port be with you.

15

Big Star Citizen event shows new system, new ships and new clouds - but no release dates and no Squadron 42

Well versed.

126

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

84

Blizzard announces Joe Shely as new Diablo 4 game director

"Like many of you, our team has been reflecting upon recent events".

12

Apex Legends' Halloween-themed Monsters Within event starts next week

Adds new Arenas map, Shadow Royale, and more.

1

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Recommended | Huntdown review - pulpy 2D brilliance

Blockbuster.

28

Digital Foundry | Returnal: how a tech powerhouse puts PS5 through its paces

The Housemarque factor.

80

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

30

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store