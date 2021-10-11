Far Cry 6 owners report issues upgrading PS4 boxed copies to PS5

UPDATE 2.15pm UK: Ubisoft has told Eurogamer it is now aware and "investigating" reports from that Far Cry 6 disc copies in the UK are Russian versions which cannot be upgraded from PS4 to PS5.

"The team is aware of reports that some players are unable to upgrade their PlayStation 4 version of Far Cry 6 to the PlayStation 5 version," a Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer this afternoon. "We are investigating the issue and will provide an update ASAP."

ORIGINAL STORY 11.45am UK: UK owners of Far Cry 6 on PlayStation 4 are saying they can't upgrade their boxed copies to PS5.

The issue appears to lie in the version of the game they have been sent, as fans in the UK and elsewhere report receiving a Russian version. While this doesn't affect the gameplay experience, it does mean the game is incompatible with the UK PS5 upgrade offered to UK PSN account owners.

Eurogamer has contacted Ubisoft for more.

In a video posted to Twitter, below, Far Cry 6 owner Stuart Pearson demonstrated his version of the game does offer a PS5 upgrade if switched to being played on a Russian PSN account - but in doing so he loses all game progress and access to DLC registered to his original UK account.

HERE IS WHY YOU CANNOT GET YOUR FAR CRY 6 UPGRADE FOR PS5. @Ubisoft sent out region encoded discs to other regions. *AGAIN* because apparently they didn?t learn from the last time this happened.#FarCry6 #Ubisoft #UbisoftSupport pic.twitter.com/5gfd9XysQd — Stuart Pearson (@sjpearson85) October 7, 2021

As Pearson notes, this isn't the first time this problem has occured. Last December, a flood of complaints followed the UK launches of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion when fans similarly found they could not upgrade physical PS4 copies from other regions to PS5.

Eurogamer took the issue to Ubisoft at the time, and a fix was eventually implemented - but only after two weeks where owners could not upgrade their games without switching their console's region settings.

"If you were looking for a sequel that would shake up the series and bring about a gameplay revolution, you're going to be disappointed," Ian wrote in Eurogamer's Far Cry 6 review. "But if you enjoy that classic Far Cry collect-em-up grind and simply want a brand new sandbox to explore and explode, you're going to be far from bored with all that Yara has to offer."