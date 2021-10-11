Far Cry 6 owners report issues upgrading PS4 boxed copies to PS5

UPDATE: Ubisoft "investigating" as Russian discs apparently sent to UK.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 11 October 2021

UPDATE 2.15pm UK: Ubisoft has told Eurogamer it is now aware and "investigating" reports from that Far Cry 6 disc copies in the UK are Russian versions which cannot be upgraded from PS4 to PS5.

"The team is aware of reports that some players are unable to upgrade their PlayStation 4 version of Far Cry 6 to the PlayStation 5 version," a Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer this afternoon. "We are investigating the issue and will provide an update ASAP."

ORIGINAL STORY 11.45am UK: UK owners of Far Cry 6 on PlayStation 4 are saying they can't upgrade their boxed copies to PS5.

The issue appears to lie in the version of the game they have been sent, as fans in the UK and elsewhere report receiving a Russian version. While this doesn't affect the gameplay experience, it does mean the game is incompatible with the UK PS5 upgrade offered to UK PSN account owners.

Eurogamer has contacted Ubisoft for more.

In a video posted to Twitter, below, Far Cry 6 owner Stuart Pearson demonstrated his version of the game does offer a PS5 upgrade if switched to being played on a Russian PSN account - but in doing so he loses all game progress and access to DLC registered to his original UK account.

As Pearson notes, this isn't the first time this problem has occured. Last December, a flood of complaints followed the UK launches of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion when fans similarly found they could not upgrade physical PS4 copies from other regions to PS5.

Eurogamer took the issue to Ubisoft at the time, and a fix was eventually implemented - but only after two weeks where owners could not upgrade their games without switching their console's region settings.

"If you were looking for a sequel that would shake up the series and bring about a gameplay revolution, you're going to be disappointed," Ian wrote in Eurogamer's Far Cry 6 review. "But if you enjoy that classic Far Cry collect-em-up grind and simply want a brand new sandbox to explore and explode, you're going to be far from bored with all that Yara has to offer."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (38)

More about Far Cry 6

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Nintendo Switch Online N64 games will all be 60Hz, English language versions

Select games will also offer PAL too.

31

Intellivision Amico boxed games go on sale, for console still without launch date

$150 for eight titles.

24

Sony reportedly considering jointly building a chip factory in Japan

Would cost billions.

51

California files objection to recent Activision Blizzard settlement, says will cause "irreparable harm" to its legal proceedings

Cites "provisions sanctioning the effective destruction and/or tampering of evidence".

10

Xbox 20th anniversary controller announced, unlocks exclusive background

Forza players.

32

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

40

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

30

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Comments (38)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store