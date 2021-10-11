Diablo 2 Resurrected plagued by server issues

Stay awhile and keep waiting.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 11 October 2021

Diablo 2 Resurrected has been suffering from ongoing server issues since its launch.

Blizzard's European customer service Twitter account has reports of daily login issues and frequent updates apologising for the inconvenience, with similar in the US.

The issues appear to be continuing despite Blizzard performing "emergency maintenance" over the weekend.

There's been no official word from Blizzard regarding server issues, though Eurogamer has contacted the company for comment.

In the meantime, players have taken to social media and Reddit to vent their frustrations at being unable to play the game.

Diablo 2 Resurrected - a remaster of the classic RPG - is Activision Blizzard's first major release following the sexual harassment lawsuit, though it was developed by Vicarious Visions. The original game was developed by Blizzard North, who operated separately from the main Blizzard office under fire.

"Diablo 2 is an adopted child of the Blizzard culture at best. But Diablo helped set the Blizzard tone, too, with its none-more-metal aesthetic, kitchen-sink lore, cutting-edge online multiplayer and endgame of abyssal depth and complication," we said in our review, discussing whether to play Blizzard games in the wake of the lawsuit.

"Diablo 2 is starting to look like a relic: a beautiful, intricately carved, historically important relic, burnished and restored with care here, but a relic all the same."

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

