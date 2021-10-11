Diablo 2 Resurrected plagued by server issues

Diablo 2 Resurrected has been suffering from ongoing server issues since its launch.

Blizzard's European customer service Twitter account has reports of daily login issues and frequent updates apologising for the inconvenience, with similar in the US.

The issues appear to be continuing despite Blizzard performing "emergency maintenance" over the weekend.

We need to perform an emergency #D2R maintenance, the game services will be unavailable during this time. — Blizzard CS EU (@BlizzardCSEU_EN) October 9, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

There's been no official word from Blizzard regarding server issues, though Eurogamer has contacted the company for comment.

In the meantime, players have taken to social media and Reddit to vent their frustrations at being unable to play the game.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Diablo 2 Resurrected - a remaster of the classic RPG - is Activision Blizzard's first major release following the sexual harassment lawsuit, though it was developed by Vicarious Visions. The original game was developed by Blizzard North, who operated separately from the main Blizzard office under fire.

"Diablo 2 is an adopted child of the Blizzard culture at best. But Diablo helped set the Blizzard tone, too, with its none-more-metal aesthetic, kitchen-sink lore, cutting-edge online multiplayer and endgame of abyssal depth and complication," we said in our review, discussing whether to play Blizzard games in the wake of the lawsuit.

"Diablo 2 is starting to look like a relic: a beautiful, intricately carved, historically important relic, burnished and restored with care here, but a relic all the same."