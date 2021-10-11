Capcom says it's "unable to implement" Monster Hunter Rise cross-saves/cross-play

Between Switch and upcoming PC release.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 11 October 2021

There's some potentially disappointing news for Monster Hunter Rise players; Capcom has revealed that it will be "unable to implement" cross-saves and cross-play between the original Switch version and its upcoming PC port.

Following Capcom's recent confirmation that Monster Hunter Rise would launch for PC on 12th January next year, players immediately began questioning how both versions might interact with each other. Some players wondered if they'd be able to team up with friends playing on a different platform, while others, eager to take advantage of the increased graphical fidelity on PC, asked if Capcom might provide a way to transfer potentially hundreds of hours of time investment from Nintendo's console to PC - particularly after an official questionnaire seemed to suggest cross-play and cross-saves were features the publisher was considering.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Teaser Reveal.

Unfortunately, despite cross-play and cross-saves becoming increasingly common in multi-platform titles, neither will be implemented for Monster Hunter Rise on PC and Switch. In a statement posted to Twitter, Capcom acknowledged player requests for the features, but added, "After looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement [them] this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support."

Those players not put off by the news will be able to get their hands on Monster Hunter Rise for PC - which will feature the likes of 4K resolution and ultrawide monitor support, plus improved framerates and textures - on 12th January next year. Its recently unveiled expansion Sunbreak, which stars elder dragon Malzeno as its signature beast, will be making its way to PC and Switch sometime next summer.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

More about Monster Hunter Rise

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

GOG pulls Hitman from its own store, admits it shouldn't have released it in its current form

"We've let you down…"

58

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics "have destroyed player trust" by selling Marvel's Avengers progression boosts

I love you 3000 XP.

92

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto Trilogy finally official and launching later this year

Includes GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

100

GTA Online teases "exciting new adventure", 20th anniversary tie-ins for later this year

Alongside other additions and improvements.

10

The Shenmue anime gets its first trailer

I see.

29

You may also enjoy...

"Very experimental" Resident Evil Village third-person mod features a headless Ethan

Face it.

9

Recommended | Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World review - a lost charmer revisited

Sage power.

26

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally lets you turn off finisher moves

Hacked out.

38

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

30

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store