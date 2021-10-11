Capcom says it's "unable to implement" Monster Hunter Rise cross-saves/cross-play

There's some potentially disappointing news for Monster Hunter Rise players; Capcom has revealed that it will be "unable to implement" cross-saves and cross-play between the original Switch version and its upcoming PC port.

Following Capcom's recent confirmation that Monster Hunter Rise would launch for PC on 12th January next year, players immediately began questioning how both versions might interact with each other. Some players wondered if they'd be able to team up with friends playing on a different platform, while others, eager to take advantage of the increased graphical fidelity on PC, asked if Capcom might provide a way to transfer potentially hundreds of hours of time investment from Nintendo's console to PC - particularly after an official questionnaire seemed to suggest cross-play and cross-saves were features the publisher was considering.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Teaser Reveal.

Unfortunately, despite cross-play and cross-saves becoming increasingly common in multi-platform titles, neither will be implemented for Monster Hunter Rise on PC and Switch. In a statement posted to Twitter, Capcom acknowledged player requests for the features, but added, "After looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement [them] this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support."

Those players not put off by the news will be able to get their hands on Monster Hunter Rise for PC - which will feature the likes of 4K resolution and ultrawide monitor support, plus improved framerates and textures - on 12th January next year. Its recently unveiled expansion Sunbreak, which stars elder dragon Malzeno as its signature beast, will be making its way to PC and Switch sometime next summer.