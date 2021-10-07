Xbox Cloud Gaming now runs on Series X hardware

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now fully powered by Xbox Series X hardware.

The company told The Verge it recently completed the upgrade, allowing for higher framerates and lower loading times.

However, it is yet to fully utilise the hardware to produce 4K streaming, which means players will have to settle with 1080p 60FPS streams for now.

Microsoft recently expanded Xbox Cloud Gaming to Australia, Brazil and Mexico, and is now available in over 26 countries.

Microsoft is also working to bring the service into the living room through dedicated smart TV apps which will allow players to stream games without a console. It's also reportedly working on its own streaming device that can plug into your TV or monitor.

Xbox Cloud Gaming's library is part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which recently added Scarlet Nexus to the list.