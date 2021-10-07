There's a new official Ashes cricket game, after a couple of years without

Stump up.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 7 October 2021

Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes will launch next month, on 25th November for Steam, PlayStation and Xbox.

Pre-order customers will get early access to The Nets Challenge, a portion of the game where you can train up ahead of the main release, later in October.

Cricket 22 is the latest licensed installment from Big Ant Studios, which last launched a wicket-filled tie-in back in 2019.

As well as The Ashes, the game holds the license for Australia's T20, England and Wales' The Hundred and the Caribbean CPL. Licensed teams include Australia, England, The West Indies, New Zealand and Ireland, with both men's and women's games included.

There's a new "narrative-driven career mode" where you'll deal with training, press conferences and injuries. Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell and David Gower will be in the commentary box.

