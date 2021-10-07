StreamElements launch second Creator Diversity Program

Career support for marginalised streamers.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 7 October 2021

Applications are now open for the StreamElements Creator Diversity Program.

The programme, which began last year, aims to support creators from underrepresented groups on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Gaming with a 12 month career accelerator.

That includes money towards equipment and tools, advice from industry experts, a dedicated success manager for mentorship, and media training.

Those underrepresented groups include - but are not limited to - Black, People of Color (PoC), Women, LGBTQ+, and individuals with disabilities.

"The Creator Diversity Program was inspired by the adversity many marginalised groups face in the games and livestreaming industry such as harassment and limited access to guidance, gear, and support," said Kacie Harold, StreamElements' creator diversity program manager.

"By providing professional tools, services, and mentorship it will help ensure they have a more solid foundation for advancing in a field where the cards are often stacked against them."

Streamer CtrlAltQuinn took part in the programme last year. "Being a part of the StreamElements program has been a massive learning experience, especially having the opportunity to connect and learn from industry professionals," they said.

"As a black, trans content creator it has been very hard to find organisations that truly understand and want to uplift marginalized voices. StreamElements did that and more. They listened to our feedback and continue to support diversity in the content creation space so I am extremely proud to be a part of the inaugural group."

Eligibility for the programme is as follows:

  • Be a member of an underrepresented group (e.g. Black, PoC, Women, LGBTQ+, or Individuals with disabilities).
  • Have at least 1000 followers on one of the following platforms to be eligible: Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook Gaming.
  • Stream at least twice (2x) per week and / or upload two videos per week.
  • Be 18 years or older.

StreamElements provides tools and services for streaming and video production, including stream management and chatbot software, learning resources, and brand sponsorships.

The deadline for application is 22nd October 2021. For more information and to apply, visit the StreamElements website.

