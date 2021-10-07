Scandinavian adventure Röki coming to PlayStation and Xbox

Röki and roll.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 7 October 2021

Scandinavian folklore adventure Röki is coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The game, previously only available on PC and Switch, follows Tove as she saves her family in a fantastical world of mythical creatures.

A new trailer has been released to celebrate the new release, showing off its stunning snow-covered wilderness and terrifying monsters.

Alex Kanaris Sotiriou, co-founder of developer Polygon Treehouse, discussed the game on the PlayStation Blog.

"Röki is our take on modernising the classic adventure games we loved growing up," he said. "We wanted to capture the storytelling and spirit of adventure from those games, but more importantly, update the play style for audiences today."

Kanaris Sotiriou and the team wanted to ensure a frustration-free and accessible experience that players will see to the end. "Essentially, a story isn't a story without an ending and we wanted our tale to be one that players could enjoy right through to its final climactic pages," he said.

R__ki_Screenshot_Launch_01

The game was nominated for Best Debut Game at The Game Awards, and Best British Game and Best Debut Game at the BAFTA Game Awards.

"To step into this game is to be small and lost in the woods, and to be determined in that bright and undiminished way that characters in the best children's books are. It's earthy magic. It's fantastic," we said in our review.

Röki is released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 28th October.

