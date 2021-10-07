New database for gaming accessibility launches

Now players can make informed accessibility choices.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 7 October 2021

A new database for gaming accessibility has been launched, allowing players to make informed choices based on accessibility options.

Discussions around accessibility are becoming more open, with Sony promoting the abundance of features present in the likes of The Last of Us Part 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine highlighting assist features.

On the other hand, AbleGamers senior director Steven Spohn recently criticised Deathloop for its lack of options.

The Accessible Games Database, set up by non-profit DAGERSystem, is an invaluable resource to show the accessibility features available across - at present - 144 titles.

For each game, the database lists the accessibility features included, split between general, auditory, visual, colour options, and fine motor. Features such as difficulty options, colourblind filters, resizable subtitles, and controller customisation are listed where available.

DAGERSystem runs hardware and software reviews to analyse the accessibility of gaming, written specifically by disabled writers. Their aim is to empower disabled people and provide educational resources.

It's hoped that the Accessible Games Database will both emphasise titles with notable options and those without, so that more developers take note of the features they should include in their games.

