Battlefield 2042 fans think it has too many bots, and they're just too OP

All out botfare. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 7 October 2021

Players have been getting their first taste of Battlefield 2042 with the open beta now in early access.

One of the game's main features is larger player counts for current-gen consoles and PC, with up to 128 players in a game.

The trouble is, sometimes it can be difficult to fill in an entire lobby with so many players, so DICE has added AI bots to fill in servers with the goal of enhancing the gameplay experience.

But some players have not been happy with the introduction of artificial teammates - and the numbers in which they are appearing.

Players report lobbies that are predominantly filled with bots can make the game feel too easy or difficult, depending on which team the bots are in. I myself have encountered matches that felt surprisingly easy, only to later realise I was facing a team where most players weren't human.

One player even encountered a lobby where almost every player was a bot.

But that's not the end of players' woes. Others have noticed that bots can sometimes behave erratically, sometimes failing to engage in combat, while other times killing you instantly.

I should stress that this is a beta, and may not be representative of the final product. But given the game is set to release in just over a month, having already been delayed, it is understandable that some players are concerned the game still won't be in a fully polished state on release.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (16)

More about Battlefield 2042

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Ghost Recon Frontline is a new and evolving free-to-play shooter for up to 102 players

With a smaller 9v9 offering and other modes.

44

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

47

Far Cry 6 includes a couple of QR code teases

For Blood Dragon Netflix anime and mystery Far Cry project.

2

Ubisoft to reveal new Ghost Recon project tonight

Frontline news.

22

Halo Infinite's Warthog is a little buggy

Tiny turret.

20

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 Reloaded: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

7

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

29

Comments (16)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store