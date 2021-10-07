Arkane Lyon studio head leaves after 16 years

Left in "very good hands".

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 7 October 2021

Romuald Capron, the head of Arkane Lyon, is stepping down after 16 years at the studio.

Capron stepped down last week, shortly after the launch of Deathloop, which received high acclaim across the board, and less than a year after the company became part of Microsoft.

The departure was announced by Capron via his LinkedIn (thanks, VGC), where he said he had helped "Lyon to grow and become the world-class AAA studio it is today" and that leaving was "a very hard decision to make. But I was feeling the need to try something new and also have a bit more time for me and my family."

He added: "I'm very proud of what we accomplished with this amazing team. The successful launch of Deathloop is just another proof that Arkane has a very bright future and unique place in our industry."

Capron also noted he is leaving the studio "in very good hands" under the leadership of Dinga Bakaba, game director and co-creative director, Sébastien Mitton, co-creative and art director, Hugues Tardif, technical director, and Morgan Barbe, executive producer.

Arkane released Deathloop on PS5 and PC in September, which received Eurogamer's Essential accolade.

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

